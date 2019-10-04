May 16, 1923 - October 2, 2019
Robert Bettger, age 96, Fairmont, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Fairmont. Born May 16, 1923, in Fairmont, to John & Lydia (Bitterman) Bettger.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: son; Robert E. & Sandy Bettger - Fairmont, Paul E. & Carol Bettger - Fairmont, daughter-in-law; Susan Bettger - Geneva, sisters-in-law: Jean Lovegrove - Hebron, Shirley Lovegrove - Fairmont, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Monday at Fairmont Community Church, Fairmont, with Pastor Seungli You. Graveside services: Fairmont Public Cemetery. Visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home – Geneva. Memorials in care of Fairmont Community Church or Fairview Manor. Condolences: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Robert Bettger, please visit Tribute Store.