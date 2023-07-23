Robert B. Morgan

August 5, 1946 - July 19, 2023

Robert B. Morgan, 76, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was born on August 5, 1946, in Seward to Andrew (Loreen) Morgan. US Navy veteran.

He is survived by his children: Donna Morgan, Karri Morgan, Michael Morgan (fiance Tracy), Jeremy Schwartz, Angela (Stan) Spurgeon, and Stacey Kirk; grandchildren: Colton Tichota, Taylor Morgan, Connor Suhr, Jamison Schwartz-Gamboa, Skylar Frisbie, Zachary Robison, Dustin Osland, Evan Kirk, Tyler Kirk, and Dylan Kirk.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Loreen Morgan; his wife, Kathleen Morgan; and his sisters, Diane Benne and Charleen Maki; grandmother, Gladys "GG" Pratt; mother-in-law, Jean Keller, sister-in-law, Patricia Fuentes; son-in-law, Keith Kirk.

Celebration of life service will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street.

Memorials may be given to Relay for Life-Lincoln, or Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.