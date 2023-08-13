November 16, 1984—July 28, 2023

Robert passed away unexpectedly, July 28th, 2023 at the age of 38 in Yuma, AZ. He was born November 16th, 1984 in Lincoln, NE. to Rick Harris and Leanne Malecha.

He is survived by his wife Tina of Omaha, step children Madison and Joey Lang of Council Bluffs, parents Rick (Kathy) Harris of Lincoln and Leanne Malecha of Omaha. Grandparents Al Malecha and Peggy Malecha of Payson, AZ. sister Colleen (Patrick) Muir of Meridian, ID, stepsister Adriene Bellmyer of Lincoln, stepbrother Shane Caldwell of Lincoln. Many Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Grandparents Bill and Elaine Harris.

Memorial service at Friedens Lutheran Church, 540 “D” ST. Lincoln NE. on Monday August 14th 2023 at 1:00pm. Service will be livestream on Friedens Lutheran Church facebook page.

No Visitation/Cremation. Interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family for future designation.