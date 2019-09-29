Robert B Ferguson
August 16, 1959 - September 7, 2019
Bob Ferguson passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 63. Bob was born in Laredo, TX to Robert T. & Margaret (O'Brien) Ferguson. After his father retired from the Air Force, Bob lived in Friend, NE. Bob attended Kearney State (now UNK) and Milford Technical School (now SCC) where he studied Information Technology. Bob worked at National Bank of Commerce in Lincoln. The rest of his professional career was spent at FiServ (Information Technology Inc.).
Bob met his wife Sue while working at NBC and they have two daughters, Amanda of Chicago, IL and Alyson Ferguson-Hiatt (Jacob) of Lincoln. Bob loved his family, friends, Huskers, the Green Bay Packers, and traveling.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother-in-law, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, children, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins and many great friends that will miss his quick witted come-backs and his knowledge of all sport trivia!
The family is hosting a tailgate in Bob's memory for the October 5th, Nebraska vs. Northwestern, starting at 11 am. Location: Nebraska Football Parking Lot 19 (south of Haymarket Park, north of Pinnacle Bank Arena)Memorials to either the Capital Humane Society or Lancaster Youth Softball Association. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
