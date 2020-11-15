 Skip to main content
Robert Allen Jansky
Robert Allen Jansky

Robert Allen Jansky

November 2, 2020

Robert Allen Jansky, age 83, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. Robert was born in 1937 to Rudolph and Anna Jansky.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Shirley Jansky; children, Marty (Doris) Jansky, Valeri (Mark) Gillan, Randy (Jenny) Jansky, Chris (Kent) Obrist; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Resurrection will be 10:00 am Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. 7900 Trendwood DR. Lincoln, NE 68506. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. Memorials to the family for future designation, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

