Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Robert Alexander, 78, of Schuyler died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City. Robert is survived by his wife, three children, several step-children, and several grandchildren. Robert's wishes were to be cremated and for a private service to be held. Arrangements: Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler.