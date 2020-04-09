April 7, 2020
Robert Alexander, 78, of Schuyler died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City. Robert is survived by his wife, three children, several step-children, and several grandchildren. Robert's wishes were to be cremated and for a private service to be held. Arrangements: Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler.
