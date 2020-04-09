Robert Alexander
View Comments

Robert Alexander

{{featured_button_text}}

April 7, 2020

Robert Alexander, 78, of Schuyler died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City. Robert is survived by his wife, three children, several step-children, and several grandchildren. Robert's wishes were to be cremated and for a private service to be held. Arrangements: Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Alexander, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News