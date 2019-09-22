September 19, 1943 - September 16, 2019
Robert A. Wild, age 75 of Bellevue, died September 16, 2019 in Omaha. He was born September 19, 1943 in Crete. Robert graduated from Bellevue High School in 1961 and served in the USMCR from 1965-1971.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his daughter Debra Bunting; brother Richard (Cheryl) Wild; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 niece; 2 nephews.
Robert will be interred in a private service near his parents Virgil and Evelyn; and sister Betty Lou. Arrangements by The Nebraska Cremation Society; NebraskaCremation.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.