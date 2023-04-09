Robert A Mulder
October 15, 1932 - March 30, 2023
Robert A Mulder 90, of Waco died March 30, 2023 of natural causes. Robert was born October 15, 1932. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1953, doing one tour in Korea. Robert was a lifetime member of the VFW. He worked initially building grain bins and silos in Mid America and later drove truck for over 40 plus years.
Survivors include: his brother Lyle (Sharon) Mulder, his wife Kathleen, brother-in-law Holli Hollweg. Children: Vicki Hillman, Robert Mulder, Brian Mulder and Amanda (chuck) Miller. Stepsons Brian Robinson, David Thrasher numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Laura and Henry Mulder and first wife Martha Mulder and three brothers Dwayne, Chuck, Don, and one sister Elaine.
Cremation: Lincoln Memorial. Celebration of life gathering to be scheduled