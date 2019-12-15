December 27, 1942 - December 13, 2019

Robert A. Frazier, 76, Lincoln, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born December 27, 1942 in Adams County, NE to Howard and Lila (Spicknell) Frazier. He was an electrician and 50 year member of the IBEW, working for ABC Electric and then at the Veteran's Administration. He was a Navy veteran having served on the USS Oriskany and was a member of the VFW, Post 131 and Faith Lutheran Church.

Family includes wife, Barbara; sons, Jeffrey (Dianne) Frazier, Kelly Frazier, all of Lincoln; sister, Donna Marada, Hudson, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard “Ron” Frazier and his wife, Shirley, sister, Louella Cushman and her husband, Earl, Sr.; aunt, Jean Frazier, Blue Hill, NE and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10:00am, Tuesday, December17, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be Monday 2– 8pm, with family greeting friends from 6 – 8pm at Roper & Sons Funeral Services, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln, NE. Burial will be 3:00pm, Tuesday at Wanda Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Juniata. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church, Matt Talbot Kitchen or the family. Condolences at roperandsons.com