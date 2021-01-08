Robert A. Burback

January 2, 1951 - January 5, 2021

Robert A. Burback, 70, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday January 5, 2021. He was born on January 2, 1951 in Wray, Colorado to Walter A. and Jane Mae (George) Burback. He married Barbara Jeanne (Jorgensen) Burback on April 15, 1972 in Fairmont, NE. Bob graduated from Milford SCC in Computer Programming. He worked for First Federal Savings and Loan for over 25 years. Bob retired from the State of Nebraska Dept. of Labor 5 years ago. Bob enjoyed coaching his sons in youth sports and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was most relaxed while fishing, golfing, and being in the mountains.

He was preceded in death by his father. Bob is survived by his mother Jane Mae of Carthage, MO; his wife of 48 years Barb; siblings John (Kathy) Burback of Fairmont, NE and Louise (Bruce) Neiman of Miller, MO; his three children Brian (Heather) Burback, Erik Burback, and Nicole Burback; grandchildren Rebecca Burback, Kaitlyn Burback, Michael Malone Jr., Madison Burback, and Gabriel Burback of whom all reside in Lincoln.

A memorial service will be held on Monday January 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Visitation with the family will be on Sunday January 10 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.