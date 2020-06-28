× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 11, 2020

Rita Shaw, who lived in Santa Barbara for over forty years, died June 11th at Vista Del Monte Retirement Community. She was 97, and less than a month away from her 98th birthday. A fiercely independent spirit who lifted up everyone she knew with her generosity, Rita, as friends described her, was a “force of nature” with strong affection for those she loved. She cared passionately about her four children and spoke with them almost every day. Rita projected warmth and was always kind and respectful to the greatest and the least who crossed her path. She was especially supportive of the disempowered. Rita loved the underdog. “Do something just for you,” she used to say. She may have seen us all as underdogs!

Conversations with Rita were often abbreviated. She didn't like aimless chit chat. If you didn't have something to talk about, she would say, “You have my permission to withdraw” or “Are we done now?” and this was as likely to happen in person as on the phone. But even when she expressed herself tersely, it was with sincerity and a light touch of mischievous humor. As she often said, “We're all in this together,” and with Rita you felt it. She would always be there for you in your hour of need.