Rita was devoted to her family. She was diagnosed with Alzheimers and was fortunate to be able to spend her last years at home being cared for by her family. Rita loved to quilt, and a quilt suggest that many and varied pieces can successfully be assembled and stitched together to create a beautiful and functiuonal whole without any of the pieces losing their unique characteristics. This also refers to Rita's relationship with you, me, families, friends, and neighbors.