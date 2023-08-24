Rita Nixon
September 17, 1934 - August 21, 2023
Born in Wauneta NE to parents Bill and Della Johnson.
Preceded in death by her parents: husband Robert Nixon; brother Charles (Janet) Johnson; sister Leota Johnson; brother Willard (Vera) Johnson.
Survived by her daughter Sherrie (Mike) Noel; Son Steve (Liz) Nixon; daughter Deb (Brian) Batten. Grandchildren Drew (Cristy) Batten; Andrew (Andrea) Nixon; Lacey (Raymond) Delaney; Kyle (Vanessa) Nixon. Great Grandchildren; Raeven Delaney, Cooper Batten, Berkeley Battan, Hayleigh Delaney, Everett Batten, Anderson Nixon. Many nieces, and nephews.
Rita was devoted to her family. She was diagnosed with Alzheimers and was fortunate to be able to spend her last years at home being cared for by her family. Rita loved to quilt, and a quilt suggest that many and varied pieces can successfully be assembled and stitched together to create a beautiful and functiuonal whole without any of the pieces losing their unique characteristics. This also refers to Rita's relationship with you, me, families, friends, and neighbors.
Private family services.
Memorials to Donors choice or Vine Congregational Church
