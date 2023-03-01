Rita Marie Schwarz

October 27, 1929 - February 25, 2023

Rita Marie Schwarz, 93, of Lincoln, died February 25, 2023. Born October 27, 1929 in Staplehurst, NE to Anton & Mary (Walsh) Coufal. Bookkeeper in her family business, Schwarz Printing. Member of American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of the Nile - Naphis Temple #66, O.E.S., and United Methodist Women.

Rita is survived by her daughter Debra K. Mattison and her children Jason Mattison, Colby & Kyle Digilio; daughter Denise R. Walker & husband Bill and their children Heath Davis, Jerrod Davis & wife Dawn and Jeremy Walker; grandchildren (Dona's children) Ryan & wife Ryleigh Burns & Reilly & husband David Duff; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters Marjorie Woolsey & Verlene & husband Raymond White; brother-in-law Ray Schwarz & wife Ruth; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Rex; daughter Dona L. Burns; sister Joyce & husband Dick Poe and brother-in-law Frank Woolsey.

Viewing 1-8 pm Thursday (family present 6-8 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Funeral service 11:30 am Friday at the funeral home. Interment in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to the Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com