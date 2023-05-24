Rita M. Vrchota

May 20, 2023

Rita M. Vrchota, 96, formerly of Denton, NE, passed away Saturday May 20 at Southlake Village, her home of 11 years, surrounded by her loving family.

Rita was born in Bellwood NE to Peter L & Mary (Rerucha) Smith. She spent her early years growing up with 7 brothers and sisters sharing chores of traditional farm life including sewing, gardening and cooking. Her education in a one room schoolhouse led her to teach in the same schoolhouse shortly after her graduation. She met her future husband Tony in Appleton NE at a Sunday night dance. They were married March 8 1947 and raised their family in Lincoln.

When Tony lost his vision, Rita began working outside the home. She spent 35 years at Bankers Life/Ameritas and retired in the late 1980's to the dream home they built on an acreage near Denton NE. Tony and Rita worked together on their acreage enjoying retirement and becoming a part of St. Mary's parish and Denton community. They also enjoyed traveling by camper to many US cities to visit family and friends. Rita's retirement on the acreage allowed her to share her knowledge, love of nature and faith with all of her family.

During her 11 years at Southlake Village Rita became the last living member of her siblings and their spouses. She enjoyed visits from her nieces and nephews, their families and many friends.

Rita has always been recognized for her kindness and generosity. "Whatever is easiest for you guys" was her standard answer to questions.

Rita is survived by her daughters & son-in-law: Pat (Tom) McGinty, Rose Westerlund, Terri Vrchota, Lincoln. Sons & daughters-in-law: Mike (Mary) Lincoln and TJ (Charla) Las Vegas NV; Grandchildren: Lori (Mike) Slater, Lisa (Tim) Morfeld, Tim (Liz) Vrchota, Katy Vrchota & companion Emily Balf, Tony (Danielle) Vrchota; Great Grandchildren: Emma Vrchota, Tatumn & Tucker Morfeld, Layla, Theo & Reishi Vrchota; Goddaughter Sr. Barb Smith, many nieces, nephews and their extended families.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Tony of 65 years, infant daughter Susan Marie, siblings & spouses: Wilfred (Mary) Smith, Francis Smith, George (Minnie) Smith, Alice (Clem) Wennekamp (Emil Schrier), Richard (Elizabeth) Smith, Virgil Smith, Rosetta (John) Bryson.

Rita's family wishes to express their appreciation to all of her loving, caring family & friends at Southlake Village.

Visitation (with family present) 5:30-7:00 pm with a Rosary following at 7 pm on Thursday May 25 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Lincoln,

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am Friday May 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Denton, NE with Msgr. Mark Huber officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Villa Marie Home or Cedars Home for Children. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com