Rita Elizabeth Coleman

June 3, 1950 - July 10, 2023

Rita Elizabeth (Barry) Coleman, 73, of Lincoln, passed away July 10, 2023.

Rita was born on June 3, 1950, in Lincoln to George and Margaret (Larkin) Barry. She grew up in Agnew and graduated from Raymond Central High School. Rita worked for Metro Mail in Seward and Telex and North Walmart, both in Lincoln.

Rita is survived by her children: Kelly (husband Scott) Gates, Jessica Coleman and Anthony Coleman; granddaughter, Caitlyn Gates and her husband Justin Calkin; brothers: Richard (wife Verna) Barry and Robert (wife Joann) Barry; sisters: Rose Marie Randell and Mary Barry as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents George and Margaret Barry; brothers: Joseph, William and Michael Barry; sisters: Patricia Keenan and infant sister Margaret; and ex-husband John Coleman.

Please note, as of deadline for the press, the day and times have not been confirmed. Please check www.bmlfh.com to confirm. Tentative plans are… Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St Patrick Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave in Lincoln. Burial will be at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Agnew.

Visitation with family receiving friends will be on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St in Lincoln.

Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.