Rita Doreen Bishop

July 18, 1925 - August 10, 2019
Rita Bishop of Lincoln died on Saturday, August 10th at her home at the Arbors. She was 94 years old. Rita was born in Spalding, to William and Kathleen Glesinger.
She graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1942. She immediately began teaching in a one-room school house in central Nebraska. She went on to teach for 6 more years in Wheeler and Greeley counties. She married Robert F. Bishop in Spalding on September 20th 1948.
They lived in Bridgeport, Crawford and Ord Nebraska before settling in Lincoln in 1970. While in Lincoln, Rita worked for Lincoln Public Schools and volunteered for multiple organizations including, Saint Clare's Altar Society, North American Martyrs, FoodNet and the Lancaster County Election Board. Rita loved to spend time tending to her garden and flowers. She enjoyed playing the piano and most of all spending time with her family.
Rita had two brothers, Bill (Cactus) (Lavon), Edward (Grace) and two sisters, Patricia (R.P.) Carraher and Kathleen (Kitty) (Pete) Carlin. Rita is survived by her six children; Anne Calvin (Johan Morris), Christine Leitner (Alex), Susan Troudt (Dennis), Mark Bishop (Pamela), Eric Bishop and John Bishop (Julie). She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren; Rebecca Guerrieri, DJ Calvin, Jeremy & Seth Kamarad, Jasmine Hyatt, Eli & Joseph Leitner, Emily Lorsung, Samuel, Kendra & Kurtis Bishop, Sarah & Rachel Bishop; 20 great-grand children, Lauryn Kellet, Mitch & Nicole Guerrieri; David & Trevor Calvin; Madison & Delanie Kamarad, Maxwell & Hudson Hyatt; Noah, Charlie & Boden Leitner; Grace, Cole & Claire Kamarad; Raven, Remi & Sadie Leitner; Dora & Levi Lorsung. S
he is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Bishop, her parents, William and Kathleen, brother, Bill (Cactus) Glesinger and sister Patricia Carraher.
Visitation will be at Butherus, Maser & Love on Thursday from 5-8PM with a rosary at 6PM. Funeral services will be at North American Martyrs in Lincoln at 11:00 AM on Friday August 16th. Interment will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery in Spalding, NE at 3:30.In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to North American Martyrs School in Lincoln or Villa Marie School in Waverly
