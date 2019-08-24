February 15, 1934 - August 22, 2019
Rita D. Sealock, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 22, 2019. Rita was born on February 15, 1934, in Lincoln, to the late Francis and Maurine Lehr. She graduated from Lincoln North East High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University. Rita worked as a high school English teacher in several school districts, taught at Iowa Western Community College, and was a vice president at First National Bank in Council Bluffs. She loved her family, gardening, cooking and entertaining and playing Bridge.
She was involved, and volunteered on many state and local boards, including the National School Board Association, Iowa School Board Legislative Network, Iowa Dept. of Education F.I.N.E. Committee, W.I.P.P. State Board, Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, and the Trees Forever State Board. Locally, she participated as a Christian Home Association Board Member, the Southwest Iowa Scholarship Foundation Board, Council Bluffs School Board Member for 13 years, Friends of Children's Square Board, Service League, P.E.O., A.A.U.W. Board, United Fund Council Bluffs, Iowa Western Citizen's Committee, Iowa Heart Association, Broadway Methodist and New Horizon Church, Council Bluffs Symphony Guild, Chanticleer Auxiliary Member, Dodge House, Council Bluffs Airport Commission, Chamber of Commerce, Joslyn Museum Guild, Mercy Hospital Foundation Board, Ameristar Advisory Board, the Renaissance Faire, and an active member of the Phi Mu Sorority Collegiate Alumni Association.
Rita is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ronald F. Sealock; children Bryan (Stephanie) Uhlhorn, of Larkspur, Colo., Beth (Tim) Murphy, of Bozeman, Mont., Salli (Bryan) Wells, of Elkhorn, Cathy (David) Abeyta, of Flagstaff, Ariz., Karen (Steve) Hedgecock, of Gretna, and Nancy Caniglia of Kansas City, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; sister Diane (Jay) Milligan, of Darby, Montana; brother Leon (Renee) Lehr, of Lincoln.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., with the service to follow, at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Food and fellowship will follow, so we can celebrate her life. Please direct any memorials to Children's Square, or Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of your choice. Private family interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
