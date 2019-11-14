November 12, 2019
Rita Ann (Schroer) Rempe, 99, of Lincoln, passed away on November 12, 2019.
Visitation will be Sunday 9-9, with family present 6-7 pm followed by a rosary at 7 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10 am.
Memorials to the Monsignor Tucker Cathedral School Endowment or to the family for later designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com