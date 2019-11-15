November 12, 2019
Rita Ann Schroer Rempe, 99 of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 12, 2019. Born in 1920 to Paul and Mary Schroer. Married Art Rempe April 23, 1942. Rita worked as “Head Chef” at Holy Family School, now the Cathedral of The Risen Christ where she became famous with the school kids for her homemade cinnamon rolls and chili. She then worked at Midwest Life as a data entry clerk until she retired.
Rita loved her family and any excuse for a family gathering. She loved her faith and was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and her Rosary. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her dear friends, which she did until 98 years of age. She was a member of The Cathedral of The Risen Christ, St. Ann's Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.
Survivors include sons Duane (Sheila), Bernie (Betty), Larry (Cindy), Tom (Monica); daughters Rosie (Jerry) Ziems, Linda Janecek, Deb (Tony) DeWitt, 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Art, brothers Irv, Al, Bob; sister Kathleen and son-in-law John Janecek.
Visitation will be Sunday 9-9, with family present 6-7 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 am. Memorials to the Monsignor Tucker Cathedral School Endowment or to the family for later designation.
The Family Rita would like to thank St. Croix Hospice who's staff went above and beyond to keep Mom comfortable.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com