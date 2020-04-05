Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Rita A. Stadie, 87, of Lincoln, died March 31, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born in Omaha to Joseph & Helen (Mickells) Szalewski. Retired receptionist from Nebraska Distributing.

Rita is survived by her children Anthony (Rosemary) Stadie of Dumfries, VA, Mark (Karen) Stadie of Rogers, AR, Tami (Gary) Varilek of Lincoln, NE; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Janice Denier of San Antonio, TX; brother Joseph (Marian) Szalewski of Raymore, MO; and brother-in-law Richard Legenza of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Beverly Legenza; and brother-in-law Bill Denier.