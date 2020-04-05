Rita A. Stadie
Rita A. Stadie

March 31, 2020

Rita A. Stadie, 87, of Lincoln, died March 31, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born in Omaha to Joseph & Helen (Mickells) Szalewski. Retired receptionist from Nebraska Distributing.

Rita is survived by her children Anthony (Rosemary) Stadie of Dumfries, VA, Mark (Karen) Stadie of Rogers, AR, Tami (Gary) Varilek of Lincoln, NE; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Janice Denier of San Antonio, TX; brother Joseph (Marian) Szalewski of Raymore, MO; and brother-in-law Richard Legenza of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Beverly Legenza; and brother-in-law Bill Denier.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com

