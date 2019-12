Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ricky V. Do, 66, of Lincoln, NE passed away December 28, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE. He was born February 20, 1953 in Hanoi, Viet Nam. Services will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com