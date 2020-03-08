You have free articles remaining.
February 27, 2020
Ricky “The Hot Dog Man” Rand, 54, of Lincoln, passed away on February 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Memorials to the family for future designation. Dress is casual (jeans and tee shirts), as the Rand family wants everyone to be comfortable. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Ricky Rand, please visit Tribute Store.