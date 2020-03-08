Ricky “The Hot Dog Man” Rand
Ricky "The Hot Dog Man" Rand

February 27, 2020

Ricky “The Hot Dog Man” Rand, 54, of Lincoln, passed away on February 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Memorials to the family for future designation. Dress is casual (jeans and tee shirts), as the Rand family wants everyone to be comfortable. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

