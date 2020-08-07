Ricky Gerard Dawkins, Jr., 14, of Lincoln, was taken to be with God on Monday, August 3, 2020. Ricky was born March 11, 2006 to Ricky Dawkins, Sr. and Christy Hyman in Burlington, NC. Ricky's smile brought joy to many and sadly we are unable to look upon that smile again in this life. Every person who met Ricky was charmed by his easy wit. Despite being laconic in unfamiliar settings, he had a true gift of gab once assured he was among friends. Ricky was a self-taught pianist and artist with a special talent for graphite drawing.