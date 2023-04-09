Rickie Rae Hahn Walsh

April 9, 2022

Rickie Rae Hahn Walsh 70, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, of Manorville, NY passed away April 9, 2022. Rickie was born in Lincoln to Ray and Alberta Hahn. They live in Burwell, NE until 1962 when the family moved to Lincoln, NE. Rickie graduated from Lincoln East High School in 1969. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Nebraska in 1973 followed by her master's degree in Business Education and was working on her doctorate. Rickie was a member of Town Club Sorority at UNL.

She was a teacher at Omaha Benson high school and loved being a Deca teacher. Moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1978 and taught at a local high school. She met and married John G Walsh Jr in 1979. They had four children Christine, John III, James, and Joseph before moving to Long Island, NY in 1987.

Rickie was an accountant for several businesses on Long Island until her passing. Rickie's joy in life was her family. She loved being involved in her children's schools and sports and then her grandchildren's. She continued her life long love of Nebraska football wearing her Nebraska gear proudly. Rickie battled six different cancers in the last 20 years and was very proud of winning those battles. Unfortunately cancer #7 took her to heaven.

Preceded in death by her parents Ray and Alberta Hahn, grandparents Fred and Flora Hahn, AJ and Josephine Hindmand, and brother Glenn Hahn. She is survived by brothers and spouses Richard and Jane Hahn, Robert and Benita Hahn, sister and spouse, Roxane and Glenn Hicks. Husband John G Walsh, her children and spouses Christine and Michael Reilly, John G Walsh III and Melissa, James and Doraina Walsh, and Joseph and Anjelica Walsh. Grandchildren James, Michael, Abby, Joey, Peyton and Jemma. She also leaves behind sister and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephew and many friends. Rickie will be dearly missed.