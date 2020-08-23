March 15, 2020
Rick Lutz, age 73, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A graveside service only is scheduled for 11 am Friday, August 28, at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th Street Lincoln, please meet at gate 2. Services will be lived streamed on the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page.
