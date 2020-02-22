September 13, 1927 - February 20, 2020
Richard Wayne Schnuelle, 92, of rural Diller, NE passed away February 20, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born September 13, 1927 to Oscar August & Ida Lydia (Engelmann) Schnuelle at Harbine, Nebraska.
Services are Monday February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Diller, NE. The family will greet friends on Sunday evening at the funeral home from 6 – 8. Memorials will go to the family's choice in lieu of flowers. Burial in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Diller. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. gerdesmeyerfh.com
