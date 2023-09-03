Richard Warren Durham

March 3, 1942 - August 30, 2023

Richard Warren Durham, age 81, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Dick was born March 3, 1942 to Delmer and Rosalie Ogale Durham.

Dick is survived by his loving children, Diana (Scott) Clark, Michael Durham; grandchildren, Shelby (Alex) Lund, Madison Clark, Riley Clark; great-grandchildren, Leyton, Landyn, Kysen; many other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Richard will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.

A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com