Richard W. Hankel

August 1, 1948 - October 22, 2019

Richard W. Hankel, age 71, of York, entered the gates of Heaven on October 22, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Jody (Ryan) Church of Gardner, KS and their daughters Natalie and Megan, son Jeff (Katie) Hankel of Olathe, KS and their sons Eli and Luke, and son John (Mya) Hankel of Omaha, NE and their daughters Ashley and Erin; sister Karen Anderson of Missoula, MT; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Burial with military honors: Waco Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family greeting 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be sent at metzmortuary.com.

