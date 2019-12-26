January 28, 1937 - December 15, 2019
Richard W. Hale, 82, of Lincoln died on December 15 after a long illness. Richard was born on January 28, 1937 to Claude H. and Alma A. (Mattes) Hale in Omaha. Shortly after his birth, doctors said his medical condition may prohibit him from living a long life. Undeterred, he outlived the doctors, his parents and three of his five siblings. He graduated from Omaha Tech High in 1957 and served a stint in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
In 1959, he met a cute girl who lived across the street from a friend in Omaha. He became smitten and asked Sandra Jean Brunmeier out on a date. On May 28, 1960, they were married, and ultimately produced five children. To raise this brood, he worked in mailrooms of the Stockman's Journal, the Omaha World Herald, the Denver Post, and the San Francisco Chronicle. He retired in 1999 and moved to Lincoln.
He was a hard-working and funny man. His impish personality was never far from the surface. At the same time, a more caring and loyal soul the world may never know. Raised during the end of the Depression and through World War II, he was instilled with frugal values. Among other things, this led to his lifelong love of gardening.
He served as a trustee at Second Baptist Church in Lincoln for a number of years and attended the church until the final month of his life when his mobility made it too difficult.
He is survived by four of his five children: Brian (Pamela) Hale, Kristine Hale, Lisa Hale and Robert Hale all of Lincoln; his brother, David (Nori) Hale of Ottawa, KS; sister, Laurie (Richard) Swift of Aiken, S.C.; six grandchildren, Geoffrey (Carli) Roberts of Lincoln, Travis (Amanda) Roberts of Plattsmouth, Jamie Hale of Lincoln, Tyler Hale of Lincoln, Piers (Lacy) Pritt of Lakeport, CA and Brent Pritt of Portland, ME and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; step-mother Mary Louise Williams, sisters Janet Hammell, Elie Pratt and Arlene Arnold; son, Jeffrey Hale.
Family to greet friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Memorial Service will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 525 N 58th Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
10:30AM
525 N 58th Street
Lincoln, NE 68505