January 28, 1937 - December 15, 2019

Richard W. Hale, 82, of Lincoln died on December 15 after a long illness. Richard was born on January 28, 1937 to Claude H. and Alma A. (Mattes) Hale in Omaha. Shortly after his birth, doctors said his medical condition may prohibit him from living a long life. Undeterred, he outlived the doctors, his parents and three of his five siblings. He graduated from Omaha Tech High in 1957 and served a stint in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

In 1959, he met a cute girl who lived across the street from a friend in Omaha. He became smitten and asked Sandra Jean Brunmeier out on a date. On May 28, 1960, they were married, and ultimately produced five children. To raise this brood, he worked in mailrooms of the Stockman's Journal, the Omaha World Herald, the Denver Post, and the San Francisco Chronicle. He retired in 1999 and moved to Lincoln.

He was a hard-working and funny man. His impish personality was never far from the surface. At the same time, a more caring and loyal soul the world may never know. Raised during the end of the Depression and through World War II, he was instilled with frugal values. Among other things, this led to his lifelong love of gardening.