Richard Timothy Voss, 56 of Lincoln, passed away on September 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday September 24 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church (1420 K Street.) A rosary will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.)