Richard T. DeLorm, 88, of Lincoln, passed away December 16, 2019. Born September 9, 1931 in Rochester, NY the son of Charles W. and Mildred E. (Lyons) DeLorm. At the age of 18, he joined the Air Force and served in several locations including a tour of duty in Japan. His final duty station was the Lincoln Air Base. Following his discharge in 1954, he married Wilma Willoughby and enrolled at UNL and earned a B.A. in Civil Engineering in 1960. He was employed by the Nebraska Department of Roads for several years working in the Bridge Department. In 1964, Dick was invited to join the faculty at the University of Nebraska. He earned his Ph.D in Engineering Mechanics in 1975 and taught engineering courses until his official retirement in 2000. Dick was instrumental in bringing a chapter of the American Concrete Institute to Nebraska and served as chapter president in 1988 and 1989. As a result of his outstanding contributions and development, the chapter has grown to over 250 individual members. Dick moved to Eastmont in 2009 and was very involved in community life. He served on the Board of Directors as a resident representative, the Residents Association Council, the Food Committee, the Resident Association Election Committee and had been a long-standing member of the Golf Classic Committee. Dick loved living at Eastmont and was a Patron of the Eastmont Foundation and had made many formative gifts. His philanthropy has truly enhanced the lives of others. Dick was a brilliant man and was well liked. Dick is survived by his sister Karen L. (David) Abel; brother-in-law Irving Brewerton and sister-in-law Marge DeLorm along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Wilma; brothers Charles W., Jr., and Kenneth J. DeLorm; sisters Patricia L. Dalton and Suzanne R. Brewerton. Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Tuesday (1-21-20) Eastmont Towers Chapel, 6315 O Street.Memorials may be given to University of Nebraska Foundation or Eastmont Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.