Richard Safarik was born in Sarpy County on October 12, 1925, the son of Anton and Emma Safarik. He died on April 17, 2023 at Holmes Lake Care Center in Lincoln. Richard graduated from Springfield High School in 1943, and along with eight classmates, went to enlist in the service. At first rejected, he then was drafted and served in the U.S. Navy until 1946. In 1947, Richard married Grace Mundt. Three children were born to this union: Candace, Mark, and Andrew. After working several years as a printer, Richard later became an accountant, retiring as Fiscal Director for Southeast Community College. He was a devout member of Redeemer Lutheran Church at the time of his death.