Richard (Rick) Reeble

June 8, 1964 - July 30, 2023

Richard (Rick) Reeble, 59, of Lincoln, NE, previously Belleville, IL, passed away on July 30th, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Rick was born on June 8th, 1964 to Larry and Susan Reeble in Belleville, IL. He graduated from Belleville West High School in 1983 and went on to Millikin University in Decatur, IL, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and the Big Blue men's soccer team. He graduated from Millikin in 1987.

In 1990, Rick moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where he proudly represented Nebraska Book Store as an IT specialist for many years. In 2006, Rick took on a finance and fulfillment role with Dimensions Educational Research Foundation and was instrumental in its growth and development.

In 1991, Rick married Tina Schmidt of Belleville, IL and they went on to have three children, Chloe, Zachary and Rory. Rick was a devoted husband and father and he enjoyed many years as a volunteer coach for the various soccer, baseball, hockey and lacrosse organizations that his sons participated in.

Rick is predeceased by his mother, Susan (Altmansberger) Reeble. He is survived by his father, Larry Reeble; his wife, Tina (Schmidt) Reeble; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Sherry (Wild) Reeble; his three children, Chloe, Zachary and Rory; his nieces, Amber (Reeble) Olson and Paige (Reeble) Kennebeck; and his great nephews, Knox and Hayes Reeble.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, August 7th at 11:00am at First Plymouth United Church of Christ in Lincoln, NE. The service will be available to live stream for those who are unable to attend in person.

To learn more and view ways you might support Rick's wife and children during this difficult time go to https://www.roperandsons.com/obituaries/