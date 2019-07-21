{{featured_button_text}}

January 10, 2019

A celebration of life for Richard (Rick) Johnson will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Hyde Memorial Observatory. All that want to remember Rick are welcome to attend.

Celebrate
the life of: Richard (Rick) Philip Johnson
