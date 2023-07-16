Richard "Rick" Duryea

March 29, 1958 - July 12, 2023

Richard "Rick" Duryea, 65, passed away on July 12, 2023, in Omaha, NE. Despite facing serious health challenges, he showed immense courage and strength until the end.

Rick's lifelong passion for fishing took him to various states and Canada, chasing the thrill of the next big catch.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie; and their children: Brenton and Callie.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held on July 17, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at the New Hope United Church at 1205 N 45th St, Lincoln, NE, 68503. His ashes will be scattered at McConaughy Lake, a place he held dear. May he rest in peace.

In leu of flowers, the family would prefer donations for later use.