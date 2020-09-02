× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 29, 2020

Richard “Rich” Lilja, of Lincoln, passed away on August 29, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Velree, sons, Mike (Sherri), of Nebraska City, Mark, of Lincoln, grandchildren, Heather Lilja, of Grand Prairie, TX, Logan and Dusty Lilja, of Concordia, KS, sisters, Sheryl (Lyle) Cramblet, of Lincoln, Jan (George) Briggs, of Arlington, TX, niece, Deb (Derek) Swisher, of Kansas City, MO, nephew, Jeremy Cramblet, of Lincoln, and many friends and family.

Visitation 2:00-5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N 27th Street, Lincoln, Ne Graveside Service 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Fridhem Cemetery, Wahoo (Swedeburg), NE. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Capital Humane Society/Dog Rescue, 6500 S. 70th Street, Lincoln, NE 68502. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com