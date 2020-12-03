Richard “Rich” Everett

Richard Tedrick “Butch” Everett
November 28, 2020
Richard Tedrick “Butch” Everett was born on October 19, 1940 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Wilbert “Ted” and Sarah “Sally” (Brening) Everett. He grew up in Lincoln where he attended Sheridan Elementary School and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1958, before attending Dade Jr. College in Miami, FL. As a young boy, Rich enjoyed playing football and golf. Rich married Karen Dahlstrom on November 27, 1961 at the South Miami Methodist Church in South Miami, Florida and they were blessed with two children: Ann and Lance. Rich and Karen raised their family in both Miami and Lincoln, before settling in Omaha, Nebraska in 1969.
Rich worked as a pressman for the Miami Herald before returning to Nebraska, where he opened the first Runza in Omaha in October of 1969. He owned the Runza at 50th and Center in Omaha and went in to make Runzas on a regular basis until he was physically unable to do so. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel, he visited 48 states and traveled to a dozen foreign countries, had a sweet spot for his beloved cats and cockatiel, and had a great interest in history.
Rich treasured the time he could spend with his immediate and extended family. He held close special family events: births, weddings, and gatherings of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Rich enjoyed the music of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis, and was an avid fan of the Huskers, Yankees, Royals, and Chiefs. He savored corn on the cob, peas, chocolate, and anything blueberry. Rich cared deeply about everyone and was such a good listener. He could often be heard saying “Raise the roof” or “By the way.” He was generous, honest, humble, and always a good sport. Rich lost his battle to glioblastoma on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home in Omaha, surrounded by his family, at the age of 80.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Sally, and his brother, Donald. Rich is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter Ann (Harry) Gillway of Kimball, NE, and son Lance of Omaha; granddaughter Sara (Kyle) Smith and great grandchildren Kaden and Kali of Bennington, NE, grandson Jeff Gillway of Omaha, granddaughter Laura Gillway of Nashville, TN, and grandson Sean (Mackenzie) Gillway and great grandson Everett of Omaha; sisters Sharon (Bill) Redmond of Littleton, CO, and Mary (Jack) London of Sacramento, CA; sister-in-law Sandy Everett of Lincoln and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly.
Public Visitation Friday 2 PM to 8 PM, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 PM at Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Rd. Elkhorn. Private Family Funeral Saturday. Live streaming available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1104410 Saturday at 3 PM. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Team Jack Foundation for brain cancer research. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
