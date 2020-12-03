Richard “Rich” Everett

Richard Tedrick “Butch” Everett

November 28, 2020

Richard Tedrick “Butch” Everett was born on October 19, 1940 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Wilbert “Ted” and Sarah “Sally” (Brening) Everett. He grew up in Lincoln where he attended Sheridan Elementary School and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1958, before attending Dade Jr. College in Miami, FL. As a young boy, Rich enjoyed playing football and golf. Rich married Karen Dahlstrom on November 27, 1961 at the South Miami Methodist Church in South Miami, Florida and they were blessed with two children: Ann and Lance. Rich and Karen raised their family in both Miami and Lincoln, before settling in Omaha, Nebraska in 1969.

Rich worked as a pressman for the Miami Herald before returning to Nebraska, where he opened the first Runza in Omaha in October of 1969. He owned the Runza at 50th and Center in Omaha and went in to make Runzas on a regular basis until he was physically unable to do so. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel, he visited 48 states and traveled to a dozen foreign countries, had a sweet spot for his beloved cats and cockatiel, and had a great interest in history.