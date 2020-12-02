Richard “Rich” Everett
November 28, 2020
Richard “Rich” Everett, age 80 years of Omaha, NE. Opened the first Omaha Runza in 1969. Survived by his wife Karen; daughter Ann (Harry) Gillway of Kimball, NE; son Lance of Omaha; grandchildren Sara, Jeff, Laura and Sean; great-grandchildren Kaden, Kali and Everett; sisters Sharon (Bill) Redmond of Littleton, CO and Mary (Zach) London of Sacramento, CA; sister-in-law Sandy Everett of Lincoln; numerous nieces and nephews.
Public Visitation Friday 2 PM to 8 PM, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Private Family Funeral Saturday. Live streaming available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1104410 Saturday at 3 PM. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Team Jack Foundation for brain cancer research. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
