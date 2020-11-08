Richard 'Red' Groebner

November 5, 2020

Richard 'Red' Groebner was born to Ruth (Galstad) and Joseph Groebner in New Ulm, Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army and later moved to Milwaukee, graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering and began his career with IBM. Red met Mary Durkin at the Milwaukee Gas Light Company and they married after he was transferred to Nebraska. At IBM for 37 years, he was a Customer Engineer for this growing and cutting-edge computer company and worked on IBM mainframes for many clients.

Throughout his life, Red kept busy as an usher, a proofreader for the Register, with school renovations and was devoted to Perpetual Adoration at Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Red and Mary had travel adventures to Ireland, Lourdes, Portugal, U.S. shrines and so loved to visit their children, grandchildren, relatives and dear friends. He also volunteered at Gere Library, enjoyed crossword puzzles, board games, Jeopardy, golf (hole in one, 9/17/1947, par 3, 170 yards) and feeding the birds.