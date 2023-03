Richard R. Burns, Sr., 82 of Lincoln, passed away on March 10, 2023. Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the family.