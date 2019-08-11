December 16, 1949 - August 5, 2019
Richard P. Sonderegger, 69, of Lincoln, passed away August 5, 2019. Richard was born on December 16, 1949, in Lincoln to Paul and Theo (Brown) Sonderegger. He graduated from Lincoln South East high school and received degrees Business Administration and Political Science from UNL and a Public Administration degree from UNO. Richard served in the Navy from 1971 to 1977. He worked as a postal clerk at the USPS for 36 years. He was a member of St Paul's United Methodist Church, United Methodist Men's Group, American Postal Workers Union, Auxiliary and Retirees and The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.
Richard is survived by his wife Karen and their daughter Mimi (husband Ken) Harvey and grandson Kristopher Harvey. Also survived by sister Diane Sonderegger and her husband Michael Couch, brother Doug Sonderegger, sister-in-law Rene Barfoot, brother-in-law Rich (wife Willa Foster) Jones, sister-in-law Pam (husband Emmett) Formby, brother-in-law Rod (wife Netta) Green, Goddaughter Beth (husband Paul) Duffek, nieces and nephews: Nikki Detweiler, Sean Jones, Charity (husband Mark) Cottle, Tasha (husband Jared) Koncaba, Hayden, Keaton and A.J. Green. He is preceded in death by his son Christopher Sonderegger, parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, at St Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lincoln Local United Postal Workers Union for Operation Warming a Child's Heart. www.bmlfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Sonderegger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.