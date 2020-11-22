Richard P. (Dick) Keller, Sr., 87, of Lincoln passed away on November 20, 2020. Born July 28, 1933 to Frank and Agnes (Maciejewski) Keller in Menasha, WI. Worked as a Senior Technician for IBM until his retirement. Member of the American Legion for 47 years, past Commander of Legion Post 3, past president of the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf Association, past member of the Lincoln Men's Bowling Association. Dick was very proud of his service to our country as an Airman (Basic) in the United States Air Force. He was a devoted fan of the Cornhuskers, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers.