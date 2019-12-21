November 29, 1939 - December 19, 2019

Richard N. “Rich” Johansen, 80, of Lincoln, passed away December 19, 2019. Born November 29, 1939 in Friend, NE to Fredrick and Geraldine (Casper) Johansen. Rich was a retired salesman for NebCo and Realtor in Mesquite, NV. Member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church; Masonic Lodge #54; Sesostris Temple; Little Cars Unit; Lincoln Gun Club; National Skeet Assoc.; Executive Club.

Family members include his wife Joanne; son, Mike (Debra) Johansen of Yukon, OK; daughter, Nancy (Major) King of Columbia, MO; son, Tom (Tiffani) Johansen of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, David Johansen of York, NE. Preceded in death by parents; children, Diane Johansen and Kent Trenkle.

Memorial Service – 11:00am Monday, December 23, 2019 at Eastridge Presbyterian Church. 1135 Eastridge Drive, Lincoln. Memorials to the family for future designation. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

