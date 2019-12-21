Richard N. “Rich” Johansen
View Comments

Richard N. “Rich” Johansen

{{featured_button_text}}

November 29, 1939 - December 19, 2019

Richard N. “Rich” Johansen, 80, of Lincoln, passed away December 19, 2019. Born November 29, 1939 in Friend, NE to Fredrick and Geraldine (Casper) Johansen. Rich was a retired salesman for NebCo and Realtor in Mesquite, NV. Member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church; Masonic Lodge #54; Sesostris Temple; Little Cars Unit; Lincoln Gun Club; National Skeet Assoc.; Executive Club.

Family members include his wife Joanne; son, Mike (Debra) Johansen of Yukon, OK; daughter, Nancy (Major) King of Columbia, MO; son, Tom (Tiffani) Johansen of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, David Johansen of York, NE. Preceded in death by parents; children, Diane Johansen and Kent Trenkle.

Memorial Service – 11:00am Monday, December 23, 2019 at Eastridge Presbyterian Church. 1135 Eastridge Drive, Lincoln. Memorials to the family for future designation. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Johansen, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News