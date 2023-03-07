Rich is survived by one brother, Robert Routh; two sisters: Carol Becker; and Patti and Bill Brown; one sister-in-law, Susan Routh; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. The family is honoring Rich's wish for cremation. A memorial has been established in Rich's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com