Richard M. Routh

August 20, 1955 - February 26, 2023

Richard McClain Routh, 67 years of age, of Republican City, passed away, on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Rich was born in Kearney, Nebraska on August 20, 1955, the youngest of six children, born to Truxton and Evelyn (Grier) Routh. He received his education from Kearney Public School and graduated from Kearney High School, with the class of 1973.

He pursued higher education at Kearney State College for three years. Rich went to school to do taxidermy and owned and operated Rainwater Basin Taxidermy. Rich later went through training to become a Game Warden. Following his training Rich started working in Harlan County as a Game Warden in 1988 and worked there until his retirement in 2016.

During his time as the Game Warden, Rich received the Shikar Safari Award on January 1, 1991, and the Ken Adkinson Award on February 1, 1997. Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping, playing baseball and basketball.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: John Jack Routh; and Donald K. Routh; two sisters-in-law: Beverly Routh; and Wallis Routh; one brother-in-law, Gerald Becker; and one niece, Rebecca Herink.

Rich is survived by one brother, Robert Routh of Lincoln; two sisters: Carol Becker of Kearney; and Patti and Bill Brown of Lincoln; one sister-in-law, Susan Routh of Grand Island; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service for Richard M. Routh will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Rich's wish for cremation. A memorial has been established in Rich's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.