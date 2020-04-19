Richard M. Basoco, who rose from being a Baltimore Sun reporter and editor to become senior vice president of the old A.S. Abell Co., publishers of the Baltimore Sun Papers, and later became Chief Operating Officer and Executive Editor for two decades at Baltimore magazine, died April 3, at his Mount Washington home. He was 81. He was the archetypal newspaperman. He was dedicated to getting to the bottom of any issue while providing a full, factual and interesting account of the real story. His dedication to the product was paramount. Richard Miguel Basoco, was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was a son of Dr. Miguel Antonio Basoco, who had emigrated from Mexico in 1910, and in 1938 was chairman of the University of Nebraska Mathematics and Astronomy Departments, and his wife, Doris Heumann Basoco, a homemaker. Mr. Basoco was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School where he was Valedictorian, a Thespian and played Baseball. Richard earned a bachelor's degree in 1960 from the University of Nebraska. He earned a Master's Degree in Political Science from American University while he served as a U. S. Navy Lieutenant in Washington D.C. in the Office of The Chief of Naval Operations History Research Division from 1960 until being discharged in 1965.