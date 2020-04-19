August 17, 1938 – April 03, 2020
Richard M. Basoco, who rose from being a Baltimore Sun reporter and editor to become senior vice president of the old A.S. Abell Co., publishers of the Baltimore Sun Papers, and later became Chief Operating Officer and Executive Editor for two decades at Baltimore magazine, died April 3, at his Mount Washington home. He was 81. He was the archetypal newspaperman. He was dedicated to getting to the bottom of any issue while providing a full, factual and interesting account of the real story. His dedication to the product was paramount. Richard Miguel Basoco, was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was a son of Dr. Miguel Antonio Basoco, who had emigrated from Mexico in 1910, and in 1938 was chairman of the University of Nebraska Mathematics and Astronomy Departments, and his wife, Doris Heumann Basoco, a homemaker. Mr. Basoco was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School where he was Valedictorian, a Thespian and played Baseball. Richard earned a bachelor's degree in 1960 from the University of Nebraska. He earned a Master's Degree in Political Science from American University while he served as a U. S. Navy Lieutenant in Washington D.C. in the Office of The Chief of Naval Operations History Research Division from 1960 until being discharged in 1965.
He began his newspaper career in 1966 when he joined the staff of The Sun as a reporter on the “Police Beat”, the “Society Page” and late the Maritime Desk. He became Maritime Editor in 1969. He subsequently served as assistant sports editor until being appointed training and development manager in 1975. Mr. Basoco had been chair of the Sun Papers unit of the Newspaper Guild, the union that represents editorial, advertising and other workers at the paper before moving into management. In management he held positions as training and development manager, manager of employee relations and director of human services. In 1983, Mr. Basoco was named senior vice president of the A.S. Abell Co. where he oversaw administration. A year later, he was appointed general manager.
After leaving The Baltimore Sun in the late 1980s, Mr. Basoco joined Gary Black Jr., a former Sun colleague, who had purchased Ski Racing International Magazine. Mr. Basoco returned to Maryland in 1997 when he joined Steve Geppi and Baltimore Magazine. He was an avid reader, enjoyed photography and collecting Southwestern pottery.
Mr. Basoco is survived by sons, Eric (Myriam) Basoco of Casablanca, Morocco; Andrew (Camille) Basoco of Original Northwood, Michael Basoco of Mount Washington; a sister, Ellen Basoco of Austin, Texas; a brother, Robert (Jane) Basoco of Lincoln, Nebraska and four grandchildren. His son, David Basoco died in 2016.
Plans for a celebration of life gathering are pending.
