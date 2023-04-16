Richard Luverne Wymore

July 16, 1942 - April 12, 2023

Richard Luverne Wymore went to his heavenly home on April 12, 2023 at the age of 80 years in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born on July 16, 1942 in Story City, Iowa to Eugene Wymore andThora (Olsen) Wymore.

He is survived by his wife Karen (Krause) Wymore currently of Firth, NE (originally of Shickley, NE); daughter Alliena Gartzke and friend Michael Gergen of Shickley, NE; grandson Christopher Gianunzio, wife Elizabeth, and great-granddaughters Raelen and Brooklyn, all of Lincoln, NE; granddaughter Tristina Taylor of Hebron, NE; sister Diane Weber and husband Don of Lincoln, NE; sister Janice (Wymore) Whitaker and husband Robert of Firth, NE; brother Terry Wymore and friend Linda Laughlin Howe of Alvo, NE; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Thora Wymore; son Charles Wymore; son Ryan Wymore; sister Mary (Wymore) Wright; brother Robert Wymore; brother Dennis Wymore; sister Barbara (Wymore) Wohlers; and sister Debbie (Wymore) Kaufman.

Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday April 18, 2023, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln (16). Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., with family present from 6:00-8:00 at the funeral home on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Memorials may be given to Heroes into Homes or Shickley American Legion - Youth Baseball/Softball Program

Condolences online at roperandsons.com