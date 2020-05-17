Richard Yost
April 16, 1962 – May 11, 2020
Richard LeRoy Yost 57, Lincoln, passed away May 11, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital. Born in Lincoln, NE to Richard L Yost Sr. and Cheryl Briggs Yost Little April 16, 1962. Worked for Alley Cat Refuse at time of death.
Survived by wife Lucy; parents, Cheryl and Mike Little of TX; children, Mitchell of AZ and Anna of Lincoln, NE; 1 niece 2 nephews aunts and cousins. Preceded in death by father, sister and grandparents.
No service at this time.
