Richard Yost

April 16, 1962 – May 11, 2020

Richard LeRoy Yost 57, Lincoln, passed away May 11, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital. Born in Lincoln, NE to Richard L Yost Sr. and Cheryl Briggs Yost Little April 16, 1962. Worked for Alley Cat Refuse at time of death.

Survived by wife Lucy; parents, Cheryl and Mike Little of TX; children, Mitchell of AZ and Anna of Lincoln, NE; 1 niece 2 nephews aunts and cousins. Preceded in death by father, sister and grandparents.

No service at this time.

