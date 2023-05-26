Richard LeRoy Wollen, born to Hazel and Everett (Spike) Wollen on June 3, 1931 died May 19, 2023. Preceded in death by mother, father, sister, Mary Jane (Wollen) Sapp and brother-in-law, Donald Sapp. Most of his life has been lived in Havelock, graduated Lincoln Northeast in 1949. Met his wife Margaret Lillian Scheaufele Wollen working at a drugstore on O street, married April 5, 1952, married 71 years at the time of his death. He started working at the Lincoln Main Post office at age 20 and retired from the main Post Office as a supervisor in 1982. He continued to volunteer/manage at the Children's Zoo Post office and at the State Fair Post office for many more years after retirement taking his grandchildren with him. He enjoyed working the races with his son Dean Wollen, visiting daughter, Diana Panitz's family in California, gardening with his son, George Wollen, hosting Holiday parties and picnics with his daughter Roxanna Wollen, and his son, John Wollen was always available to help when needed on any of his father's endeavors. Dad also participated in an unofficial home daycare for his many grandchildren in between ferrying cars for Budget and a country paper route after retiring from the Post Office.