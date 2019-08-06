August 2, 2019
Richard Lee Standley, 75, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Richard was a devout Catholic and devoted to his faith, his family, and helping others.
Richard was born in Kansas City, MO and spent his youth living Hays, Wichita, and Kansas City. He attended Thomas Moore Preparatory school in Hays, KS. After graduation he moved to Omaha to pursue a degree in nursing at Creighton University.
Although he never received his college degree, he was a life-long learner participating in classes in various disciplines that involved the care, support or advocacy of others. In 1969 he married Roberta Matulka (Kramer) in Lincoln. They divorced in 1982, and Richard raised their three boys, Thad, Jeff, and Matt.
Richard was a devoted father spending time as a school volunteer and grade school soccer coach. He willingly made many sacrifices in his career and life to help his boys. Richard was a 30-year government employee with roles in Animal Health, the US Post Office and for most of his career with the Veterans Administration Medical Center where he took an active role in the union.
Before joining the Veterans Administration, he spent 6 years running a professional photography business (Rich Photography). After retiring from federal service, Richard assisted customers at CVS (and Osco Drug prior to its acquisition) for 21 years. His jovial nature made him a friend to coworkers and customers.
Richard was an active member of the Cathedral of the Risen Christ parish. He volunteered in various roles including as an usher at Mass, selling SCRIP to help the parish and participating in St. Vincent de Paul society to help those in need. Richard always cared for others and willingly shared his time, talent, and treasure for the support of causes of social justice and care for others.
Richard was a doting grandfather for his grandchildren Cate and Greg. He loved sending them cards and books, reading them and playing with them at the Lincoln Children's Museum. Richard suffered a heart attack on June 18 in Lincoln. He spent his final six weeks under the excellent care of the intensive care team at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, CO. He spent his time in the hospital surrounded by the love of his family.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Joseph V. Standley, mother, Velma Lee Standley and sister, Jane Irsik. He is survived by sons Thad (Kimberly) Standley in Minneapolis, Jeff in Washington, D.C. and Matt in Lincoln, and by grandchildren Cate and Greg. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com. Lincoln Family Funeral Care oversees the arrangements.
